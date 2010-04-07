Daughtry w/ Lifehouse and Cavo

Bo Bice can claim the dubious honor of being “American Idol’s” first “rock” contestant, but it was the more understated, less theatrical contestant Chris Daughtry a season later who emerged as the first genuine rock star spawned by “Idol.” Though he only finished fourth that year, sales of his self-titled debut album ran laps around those of winner Taylor Hicks’ debut, and Daughtry has remained a contemporary radio mainstay ever since. Daughtry’s latest album, 2009’s Leave This Town , presents a warmer, kinder version of the polished post-grunge favored by bands like Nickelback.