Like Kelly Clarkson before him, North Carolina rocker Chris Daughtry quickly escaped the shadow of “American Idol” when his band Daughtry went platinum five times with the release of their 2006 self-titled debut full-length. The fastest-selling rock album in Soundscan history, it featured three No. 1 hits, including the Southern ballad “Home” and the angst anthem “It's Not Over.” The group shook things up with their latest album, 2011's <i>Break the Spell</i>, opting for a lighter, more playful rock 'n' roll sound over the brooding Nickelback influences of its 2009 predecessor, <i>Leave This Town</i>. [This show has been canceled because of a scheduling conflict.]