Although Dave Alvin helped charge the roots-rock scene in the early ’80s with groups like The Blasters and The Knitters, commercial success evaded him. His luck changed in 1989, when Dwight Yoakam scored a country hit with Alvin’s song “Long White Cadillac.” Alvin used the royalties to finance his excellent 1991 album, Blue Blvd. , which cemented his reputation as a solo artist. The album’s 1994 follow-up, King of California , refocused his attention on acoustic music, and in 2000 Alvin recorded a collection of traditional folk and blues classics, Public Domain: Songs from the Wild Land , which won a Grammy for best contemporary folk album. Alvin is now touring with his latest project, Dave Alvin and The Guilty Women, which pairs him with an acoustic, all-woman backing band.