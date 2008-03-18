A Dylan-inspired, British folk-rock group that plugged in the giant synthesizers in the 1970s and found prog-rock success, The Strawbs still play occasional shows after more than 40 years together, but chief songwriter/lead Strawb Dave Cousins has also returned to his more acoustic, folky roots for a sporadic solo career. Last year the raspy voiced songwriter released his first real solo album in over two decades, The Boy in the Sailor Suit, a mostly gentle, sometimes bluegrass-twinged collection. Cousins plays a solo show tonight at 8 p.m. at Shank Hall.