Countless television viewers are familiar with saxophonist Dave Koz’s work, thanks to the “General Hospital” theme song, which Koz wrote and performed. Koz’s mellowed out, mid-afternoon nap jazz is about as smooth as it gets, and tonight, he’ll be serenading audiences at the Pabst Theater with an 8 p.m. concert that pairs him with lite-jazz partner in crime Brian Culbertson.