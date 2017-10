Supported by fellow rock singer John Waite, Dave Mason comes to the Potawatomi Bingo Casino tonight at 8 p.m. After co-founding late-’60s psychedelic rockers Traffic, Mason moved on to a solo career that found him exploring some of the most laid-back sounds of the ’70s. Save for a short-lived stint with Fleetwood Mac in the mid-’90s, he’s remained an active solo artist and tours surprisingly often.