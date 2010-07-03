Dave Matthews Band w/ Zac Brown Band

The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group’s sound, with 2009’s Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King , a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their sound and features some of Matthews’ bleakest songwriting yet. Despite its somber tone, it may be the record that best captures the shaggy interplay and extended soloing of the band’s popular live concerts. Since the band has announced plans to take 2011 off, the group’s two shows at Alpine Valley this weekend should be hot tickets. (Also July 4.)