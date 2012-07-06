The Dave Matthews Band responded to the tragic death of saxophonist LeRoi Moore, long a defining part of the group's sound, with 2009's <i>Big Whiskey & the GrooGrux King</i>, a stark record that excises any hint of pop gloss from their sound and features some of Matthews' bleakest songwriting yet. Despite its somber tone, it may be the record that best captures the shaggy interplay and extended soloing of the band's popular live concerts. Last year the group celebrated their 20th anniversary by taking a year off from touring, but they've returned to the road with a full tour schedule this summer in advance of their upcoming album <i>Away From the World</i>, which is due Sept. 11. (The band also performs Saturday, July 7.)