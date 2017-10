Grizzled country legend David Allan Coe is one of outlaw country's more truly rebellious figures, having actually served hard time in prison, unlike peers like Johnny Cash or Waylon Jennings who only sang about it. He's penned his share of jukebox staples, including the hits “You Never Even Called Me By My Name” and “Take This Job and Shove It.” At 71 years old, he continues to tour aggressively, with a small band that includes his wife on backup vocals and his son on guitar.