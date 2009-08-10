The most divisive contestant from the seventh season of “American Idol,” David Archuleta is a Mormon teenage moppet with the apparent inability to speak in complete sentences, a reportedly tyrannical stage dad and the pop sensibilities of a middle-age man circa 1989. With his boyish looks, though, Archuleta was a favorite of young girls and grandmas alike, so it was a given that he’d have a recording career, even though he lost the season to rock groaner David Cook. Last year Archuleta released his self-titled debut, the awkward collection of soft adult-contemporary ballads his “American Idol” performances promised.