David Bazan w/ Headlights

Singer-songwriter David Bazan is best known for his work with the indie-rock project Pedro The Lion, where he offered nervy confessions about sins of the flesh and his conflicted relationship with God that made him a controversial but undeniable force in Christian songwriting circles. On his solo debut Curse Your Branches , Bazan’s faith is more battered than ever before, and the singer embraces his new role as a fallen evangelical. He shares a bill tonight with the Champaign, Ill. indie-pop ensemble Headlights (not to be confused with Bazan’s short-lived band Headphones).