David Bazan w/ Worrier

Singer-songwriter David Bazan is best known for his work with the indie-rock project Pedro The Lion, where he offered nervy confessions about sins of the flesh and his conflicted relationship with God that made him a controversial but undeniable force in Christian songwriting circles. On his 2009 solo debut Curse Your Branches , Bazan's faith was more battered than ever before, as the singer embraced his new role as a fallen evangelical. Bazan's newest record Strange Negotiations still focuses on his fall from the church, but it also touches on more secular issues like government and corporate greed—themes that dovetail with the current Occupy Wall Street movement.