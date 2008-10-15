In 1981 Brian Eno and David Byrne released My Life in the Bush of Ghosts, a wonderful collaborative album that indulged Eno’s ambient, technology-based vision and Byrne’s globe-traveling tendencies. Twenty-seven years later, the two finally found time for a follow-up: Everything That Happens Will Happen Today, which the pair released for digital download, with a free streaming version available online. Eno’s music is as kitchen-sink as it’s ever been, and Byrne’s lyrics are rife with the infectious optimism that’s differentiated his recent solo albums from the spastic musings of his Talking Heads output. Byrne is inaugurating the album with a typically lavish tour with a set list that draws from all of his collaborations with Eno, which include Byrne’s debut solo album, The Catherine Wheel, and the three excellent Talking Heads albums that Eno produced. That tour stops at the Pabst Theater tonight for an 8 p.m. performance.