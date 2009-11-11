David Cook w/ The Script and Green River Ordinance

Bo Bice and Chris Daughtry introduced “American Idol” to rock music, and fabulously flamboyant rocker Adam Lambert showed the genre could be the highlight of the show with this year’s competition, but so far the only rock singer to actually win Fox’s top-rated competition was David Cook, the soft-spoken boy next door whose vision of rock is more Lifehouse and Our Lady Peace than Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin. Since winning “American Idol” last year, Cook has had a respectable run, finding some chart success with the singles “Light On” and “Come Back To Me” from his self-titled album.