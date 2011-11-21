Bo Bice and Chris Daughtry introduced “American Idol” to rock music, and fabulously flamboyant rocker Adam Lambert became the show's most buzzed about performer in years, but so far the only rock singer to actually win Fox's top-rated competition was David Cook, the soft-spoken boy next door whose vision of rock is more Lifehouse and Our Lady Peace than Black Sabbath or Led Zeppelin. Since winning the show's seventh season, Cook has had a respectable if somewhat undistinguished career, finding some chart success with the singles “Light On” and “Come Back To Me” from his 2008 self-titled album. His follow-up, This Loud Morning , arrived this summer.