Stand-up comedian David Cross is probably best known for his participation in two beloved cult television shows, as the co-host of HBO’s sketch comedy program “Mr. Show” and as the hopelessly deluded Tobias Funke on Fox’s criminally canceled “Arrested Development.” But Cross has branched out in recent years, guesting on like-minded shows like “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” unapologetically taking roles in ultra-commercial feature films like Alvin & The Chipmunks and, most recently, writing a book of humorous essays, I Drink for a Reason. Cross’ stand-up material smartly juxtaposes ruminations on politics and pop culture with blue routines about feces and phalluses