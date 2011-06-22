David Dondero w/ Greatest Lakes and Blessed Feathers

Among those who were inspired by David Dondero's shambolic, lo-fi folk was Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst, a longtime fan of Dondero (and Dondero's one-time folk-punk band This Bike Is a Pipe Bomb) who signed him to his Team Love label in 2005. Dondero's latest album, A Pre-Existing Condition is his first since leaving Team Love, and it removes the relative bells and whistles of his three records for that label, returning the quavering singer to the all-acoustic, live-from-a-cardboard-box sound of his early recordings.