David Dondero w/ Wilmot Proviso and Lady Cannon

Among those who were inspired by David Dondero's shambolic, lo-fi folk was Bright Eyes' Conor Oberst, a longtime fan of Dondero (and Dondero's one-time folk-punk band This Bike Is a Pipe Bomb) who signed him to his Team Love label in 2005. Dondero's latest album, A Pre-Existing Condition, is his first since leaving Team Love, and it removes the relative bells and whistles of his three records for that label, returning the singer to the all-acoustic, live-from-a-cardboard-box sound of his early recordings.