David Gray w/ Phosphorescent

Spicing up his folk-rock with some timely electronic production and broadening his American reach with the backing of Dave Matthews, who signed the British singer-songwriter to his ATO Records, David Gray hit it big with his 1999 album White Ladder and its hit “Babylon.” Over the past decade, though, Gray has seemed less interested in scoring another big hit than simply pleasing his loyal fan base with decidedly less-flashy records. His latest is the folky, relatively stripped down Draw the Line .