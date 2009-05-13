David Greenberger and Paul Cebar

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Center on Age and Community chose David Greenberger this year to explore artistic ideas on memory loss during a three-month residency, and during that time Greenberger teamed up with iconic Milwaukee musician Paul Cebar for a spoken word album, Cherry Picking Apple Blossom Time . Combining Greenberger's monologues (taken from interviews with elderly Milwaukee residents) and Cebar's wide-ranging ear, the album features 38 narratives from Milwaukeeans suffering from different stages of memory loss. Greenberger interviewed residents from St. Anne's and Luther Manor, among other nursing homes and day centers, taking pieces of conversations and creating a character from the encounter.