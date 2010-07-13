In 1892 Frank Lenz, an entrepreneurial 25-year-old Pittsburgh bookkeeper, decided to take advantage of this exciting new world of travel on the “mechanical horse”as well as seek personal fame and fortuneby announcing that he would cycle the globe. Lenz’ story is captured in David Herlihy’s new book, The Lost Cyclist: The Epic Tale of an American Adventurer and His Mysterious Disappearance . While a global ride had been accomplished in tandem, Lenz’s journey was uniqueand more dangerousbecause he chose to go it alone. Lenz vanished after crossing into Turkey, a country submerged in ethnic tensions and violent fighting. Herlihy speaks about his book tonight at Boswell Book Company.