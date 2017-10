How do you stop inner-city violence? That's a big question, but Center for Crime Prevention and Control director David M. Kennedy believes he has an answer. His methods for discouraging violence have cut homicide rates in every city they've been adapted. Tonight Kennedy, the author of Don't Shoot: One Man, a Street Fellowship, and the End of Violence in Inner-City America , will appear at Boswell Book Co. and have a conversation with Milwaukee police chief Edward A. Flynn.