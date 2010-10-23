Writing in droll prose befitting National Public Radio, David Sedaris became one of the literary world’s top stars thanks largely to his autobiographical essays about his eccentric family, personal foibles and the many odd jobs he’s held. His latest essay collection, Squirrel Seeks Chipmunk: A Modest Bestiary , is a compilation of sometimes-violent fables about nameless animals, though it isn’t quite the break from form it may seem on the surfacethese animals have very human traits, including day jobs and mother issues. Sedaris’ appearance at the Riverside Theater tonight includes a conversation and question-and-answer session.