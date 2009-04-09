It took David Sedaris a few years to find his niche. When the whirlwind success of his “SantaLand Diaries” radio essay afforded him the chance to write a book, he released 1994’s Barrel Fever, a collection divided between satirical short stories and autobiographical essays. The essays, of course, generated more response than the fiction, so Sedaris refined his approach, focusing mostly on memoirs for a string of best-selling follow-up collections, establishing the wispy humorist as one of the literary world’s marquee names. Where most authors appear at bookstores, Sedaris sells out theaters and auditoriums. His latest collection, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, focuses largely on Sedaris’ adult life and his relationship with his longtime partner, Hugh.