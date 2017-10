David Seebach continues one of Milwaukee's longest-running Halloween traditions with his glitzy “Illusions in the Night” show, which started in 1991. In past years, the local magician has examined Jack the Ripper, conversed with a mummy and summoned ghosts. This year's production promises witches, ghosts, enchanted jack-o'-lanterns and mind-reading feats, as well as a woman who will be sawed in half. (Multiple weekend performances through Oct. 29.)