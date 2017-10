Plenty of citizens complain about the preponderance of big money in American politics, but few are more pissed off about it than syndicated columnist David Sirota, a longtime political organizer. In his angry new book, The Uprising, Sirota documents anger from all sides of the political spectrum, and examines the possibility that a sweeping political movement could result from all the unrest. Sirota makes his case tonight at 7 p.m. at the Schwartz Bookshop Downer Avenue location.