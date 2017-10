Nashville songwriter David Vandervelde cut his teeth in Chicago, recording with Wilco castoff Jay Bennett before releasing a 2007 album, The Moonstation House Band , that positioned him as one of the most dedicated T. Rex disciples of his time. Most of Vandervelde’s glam-rock affectations disappeared just a year later, though, on 2008’s Waiting for the Sunrise , a summery roots-rock album. Vandervelde continues to pay homage to all things ’70s on his latest digital EP, Learn How to Hang .