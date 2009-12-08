David Wagner

Some people have dismissed wildlife art as sentimental kitsch fit only for hotel lobbies or illustrating bird-watcher's handbooks. David J. Wagner might just change that perception with American Wildlife Art , a magisterial volume lavishly illustrated with more than 300 pictures, most in color. His text eruditely surveys the visual representation of North American fauna from the 16th century through the present. A director for many years of Wausau's Woodson Art Museum, Wagner has devoted much of his professional life to human depictions of the natural world. He’ll speak about the book tonight.