Proving that bad behavior transcends cultural barriers, Puerto Rican garage-rockers Davila 666 have been tirelessly compared to a Latin American Black Lips for their raucous, sweaty live shows, though the music itself isn’t nearly as subversive as that Atlantan reference point suggests. If anything, Davila 666 are fairly faithful disciples of Iggy Pop, MC5 and The Ramones, playing howled, hand-clappy rock ’n’ roll and bubblegum punk with good cheer and Spanish lyrics. They share tonight’s bill with The Flips, The Yolks and the Get Drunk DJs.