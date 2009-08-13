Davy Jones w/ Gary Puckett and The Spencer Davis Group

Judging from his Web site and vocal online followers, Davy Jones’ fandom is alive and well. The former Monkee has kept a solo career moving forward and will ride “The Last Train to Clarksville” to the Wisconsin State Fair for a bill he’ll she with Gary Puckett (without The Union Gap) and the Spencer Davis Group (without Steve Winwood.)

In a night of guaranteed oldies bliss, Jones will vamp for graying boomers that remember the Manchester, England native’s soulful solos in “I Want to Be Free” and “Daydream Believer.” Jones had originally trained as a jockey, which undoubtedly led to his current career raising racehorses. Nonetheless, he has managed to ride his career successfully into a lengthening sunset.

Puckett also has survived, peddling hits “Lady Willpower,” “Young Girl” and “This Girl is A Woman Now” to the oldies circuit. Long gone is backup band The Union Gap along with its faux Civil War uniforms, but that can only help the Minnesota native charm another generation of listeners.

The Spencer Davis Group still manages to rock the house, and will undoubtedly provide the show’s critical R&B backbone. The aging rockers soldier on without Winwood, whose vocal cover of Bo Diddley’s “I’m A Man” may have launched his career. From the sound of things, however, the band’s former keyboard player likely won’t be missed.