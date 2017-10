The Los Angeles folk-rock quartet Dawes reimagined the modern, hushed Americana of acts like Fleet Foxes through the prism of ’70s singer-songwriters on their 2009 debut, White Hills , a collection of relaxed tunes set to easygoing acoustic guitars and achingly pretty pianos. The group has toured hard behind that album. Tonight’s Milwaukee performance will be their fourth in just a little over a year, but their first as headliners.