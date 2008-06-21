Dax Riggs’ previous band, Deadboy & the Elephantmen, might have garnered more attention had it not been recorded during the reign of The White Stripes, a much higher-profile band that played similar, bluesy heavy rock and invited countless imitators that, while disposable, nonetheless stole attention from more worthy bands. Riggs’ style was always less kitschy than The White Stripes’, influenced as much by troubled troubadours like Nick Cave as the Delta greats or Led Zeppelin. Since Riggs began recording under his own name last year, his accounts of his inner demons have grown even more explicit. He headlines a 9:30 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight with openers Atlatl and Danny Price and the Loose Change.