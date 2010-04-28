While most MP3 blogs are dedicated to recycling music, Daytrotter creates it, each weekday inviting a touring band into its unassuming Rock Island, Ill., studio to record a short set, which often finds the bands reworking their songs and sharing covers and rarities. The site’s Daytrotter Barnstormer Tour offers performances from groups that have recorded Daytrotter sessions, including the New York chamber-pop ensemble Ra Ra Riot, who will release a new album for Barsuk Records this year, and Free Energy, the Philadelphia power-pop band that this spring released a highly buzzed debut album, Stuck on Nothing , for DFA Records. Also playing: Delta Spirit, Nathaniel Rateliff and Pearly Gate Music.