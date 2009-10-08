Daytrotter Barnstorming Tour w/ Dawes, Suckers and Maritime

In a music blogosphere that mostly traffics in recycled media, Daytrotter actually contributes something new. Each weekday, another band stops by the blog’s Illinois studio for a couple hours to record four, informal songs, capturing a quick, honest snapshot of the band at that particular time, then making them available for free download. Also free is the Daytrotter Barnstorming Tour, which tonight spotlights four bands that have recorded for the sight: the Los Angeles Americana ensemble Dawes, which has drawn comparisons to Fleet Foxes and Crazy Horse; blog-hyped New Yorkers Suckers, whose grand-scale art-rock evokes TV on the Radio, Animal Collective and MGMT; roots songwriter Chris Denny; and Milwaukee favorites Maritime.