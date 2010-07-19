Writer-director Richard Linklater’s 1993 ’70s nostalgia comedy Dazed and Confused helped launch the careers of future stars Matthew McConaughey, Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich and Parker Posey, and went on to become the perhaps the director’s most beloved film, celebrated for its affectionate but bittersweet examination of youth. The film, which follows a motley bunch of high school students partying until dawn after the final day of the school year, screens for free on the patio of Brocach Irish Pub tonight.