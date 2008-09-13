…and if you didn’t get enough of a world-music fix today at Global Union, head over to Club Garibaldi at 10 p.m. to see De La Buena. Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a sort of local cult following of both fans of traditional Latin rhythm as well as newcomers alike as of late. If you missed one of their many boisterous outdoor festival appearances this summer, tonight’s show is a good chance to get acquainted with their raucous and subtly psychedelic take on samba and improvisational world dance.