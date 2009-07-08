Purveying the catchiest kind of contemporary Latin jazz, De La Buena has developed a large local following made up of both established fans of traditional Latin rhythms and newcomers alike. The group is one of Milwaukee’s most in-demand, playing gigs throughout the year, but free outdoor summer performances like tonight’s, which is part of Pere Marquette Park’s River Rhythms concert series, are the best way to get acquainted with De La Buena’s raucous and subtly psychedelic take on samba and improvisational world dance.