“Dead Metal?” Jimmy McNulty asked on a recent episode of “The Wire,” mishearing the name of the band his teenage sons were listening to. “What’s wrong with The Ramones?” Such is the generation gap. Despite Dead Meadow’s proclivity for a little bit of extra noise, and a few longer, spacey tangents, however, there’s nothing all that foreign about the D.C. group’s sound. Their songs begin with the same hard and bluesy foundation that heavy rock bands like Black Sabbath and Led Zeppelin have been using since the late-’60s. That they’re signed to the ever-cool Matador Records lends them a certain prestige that many similar stoner-rock bands never acquire. They play a 9 p.m. show at Mad Planet tonight, supported by the excellent local punk band Father Phoenix.