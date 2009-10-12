How it didn’t happen sooner is anybody’s guess, but last year some Norwegian filmmakers had the great idea of combining two of the great movie villain archetypes: Nazis and zombies. The resulting film, Dead Snow, has been a hit at independent film festivals and an instant cult classic. Though it’s marketed as a comedy, it’s not nearly as zany as Shaun of the Dead or Zombieland. Rather, it mines its laughs mostly from the sheer absurdity of its premise: treasure-hording Nazis stalk the snowy hills of Eastern Europe. How these Nazis became zombies is never explained, but that most of the medical students on this unfortunate vacation won’t make it out alive is never in question