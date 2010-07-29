Dead Weather w/ Harlem

The latest Jack White supergroup, The Dead Weather pairs the White Stripes rocker with singer Alison Mosshart (The Kills), “Little” Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs, The Greenhornes) and Dean Fertita (Queens of the Stone Age). They recorded their 2009 debut, Horehound , in just a few quick weeks, and their quick follow-up, this year’s new Sea of Cowards follows in its predecessor’s unforced footsteps. It’s an effective hybrid of sweaty, riff-heavy ’70s hard rock and more dance-savvy modern rock, seasoned with little proggy flourishes and an off-kilter funkiness that make repeat listens a worthy endeavor. Arrive early tonight to catch the openers, Harlem, a loose garage-rock trio with a playful edge.