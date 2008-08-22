Though they proudly consider the Borg Ward their home, the members of Milwaukee's Dear Astronaut have made quite the name for themselves on the rest of the local all-ages circuit, thanks in part to their anthemic and doomful guitar work, which is nicely offset by softly repeated melodies and the band's sporadic, blasé vocals. The Dark Forest, the group's 2007 EP, showcased a more cut-and-dry fuzz sound, a bit of a departure from their "psych-folk" roots. Hot on the heels of their last EP, the band has already begun to arrange their next 7-inch, Dandelions, due out this winter. Tonight they play as part of a typically packed bill at the Borg Ward, which begins at 7 p.m.