Death Dream w/ Architects of the Aftermath, Animal Lover and Les Deux Magots

In their two years together, the Milwaukee noise-rock band Death Dream built up a fast and loyal live audience, even though they never released a record. With an impending move to the West Coast for singer Brian Rogers, whose lurching, off-kilter vocals were at the center of the band's uneasy sound, the band is breaking up following one last show tonight at the Cactus Club that promises to be their very longest: 35 minutes—a veritable marathon for a band that usually played intense, breathless 20 minute sets.