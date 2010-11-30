Death Dream w/ The Tanks, Jabberjosh and King's Horses

Bands in Milwaukee’s noise-rock scene are notoriously short-lived, but for every band that ends prematurely, there’s always at least one other that picks up where it left off. When the group Freight called it quits last spring, singer Brian Rogers took his mad-man howl with him to a pair of new groups, White Problems and Death Dream. Death Dream pairs him with veteran local musicians with a shared love of bruising, heavy-as-hell riffs, including members of The Mistreaters, Invade Rome and IfIHadAHiFi.