The Off The Wall Theatre closes its latest production, an adaptation of the Agatha Christie throwback Death on the Nile, this afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. performance. Karl Miller stars as Christie’s Belgian super-detective Hercule Poirot, who takes a cruise down the Nile River. As such things usually go for Poirot, someone is killed on the cruise and he must discover who the murderer is before the boat can return to shore.