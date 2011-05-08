Death of a Salesman

Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actor Lee E. Ernst steps takes on one of the greatest roles in modern American theater, playing struggling businessman Willy Loman in the company's production of Arthur Miller's 1949 tragedy Death of a Salesmen . Fellow Rep resident Laura Gordon plays Loman's put-upon wife Linda, who supports her increasingly unstable husband on his quest for greatness and the American Dream, even as it tears her family apart. The Rep's production ends its run today with two final performances.