Punk rockers The Death Set probably aren’t all that fond of Wisconsin. While traveling in a tour van tricked out with Spanish graffiti that said, “Yo, I got guns,” the band was pulled over in rural Wisconsin and confronted by troopers with assault rifles who mistook them for a gang, frontman Johnny Siera told the Chicago Tribune . Everything was sorted out, and they still made their gig later that night. The group’s 2008 debut Worldwide ambitiously leaps through 18 songs in 25 minutes, fusing fast-paced rap and punk. Tonight they’ll play backed by Juiceboxxx, Totally Michael, Ninjasonik, Team Robespierre and Cerebral Ballzymeaning there’s no way they’re taking the stage before midnight.
The Death Set
Tonight @ Cactus Club, 9 p.m.
