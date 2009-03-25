Punk rockers The Death Set probably aren’t all that fond of Wisconsin. While traveling in a tour van tricked out with Spanish graffiti that said, “Yo, I got guns,” the band was pulled over in rural Wisconsin and confronted by troopers with assault rifles who mistook them for a gang, frontman Johnny Siera told the Chicago Tribune . Everything was sorted out, and they still made their gig later that night. The group’s 2008 debut Worldwide ambitiously leaps through 18 songs in 25 minutes, fusing fast-paced rap and punk. Tonight they’ll play backed by Juiceboxxx, Totally Michael, Ninjasonik, Team Robespierre and Cerebral Ballzymeaning there’s no way they’re taking the stage before midnight.