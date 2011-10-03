Milwaukee author Debra Brenegan shines a light on early feminist Fanny Fern, a celebrated newspaper columnist and author in the 1850s-'70s whose writings captured the attention of middle-class women across the country, in a carefully researched and historically accurate new novel, Shame the Devil . Brenegan's work chronicles the exciting and often rebellious adventures of Fern, from her childhood through her rise to fame and wealth as a journalist. Brenegan discusses and reads from the book tonight.