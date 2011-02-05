The Decemberists and Mountain Man

The caterwauling Colin Meloy and his troupe of instrumental accomplices deliver an admirable mix of jangle-pop, Americana blues and balladic folk on The Decemberists’ sixth studio album, The King Is Dead , which they released to strong sales last month. The album marks a return to basics for the band, which confounded many fans with its 2009 prog-rock-opera The Hazards of Love . This album eschews mock-metal guitars and instead pays homage to one of the band’s earliest muses, R.E.M., even featuring R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck on three tracks. Lending to The King Is Dead ’s earthy tone is Americana darling Gillian Welch, who sings backup on much of the album.