Decibully, The Championship and The Celebrated Workingman

In a sign of the growing interest in the Milwaukee music scene, tonight’s most buzzed about concert is headlined by a trio of great local bands. Decibully, who write sprawling, richly textured indie-rock opuses, top tonight’s 7 p.m. show at the Turner Hall Ballroom, in advance of a recently recorded new album. They’ll be supported by the indie-Americana act The Championship and the chipper indie-pop group The Celebrated Workingman (who, incidentally, are celebrating the release of their engrossing new album, Herald The Dickens), and, curiously, Koufax, the lone national group on the bill. Without much love from the Internet, Koufax never found a scene to call their own, though the Spoon-with-horns formula of their upcoming album, Strugglers, could earn them a critical reappraisal.