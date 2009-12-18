Decibully w/ Invade Rome and Fable and the World Flat

It's been a long, four-year road to Decibully's World Travels Fast , an album delayed at first by band ambivalence and then by label turmoil-Polyvinyl Records declined the record, so members of Decibully started their own record label to release it. It's Polyvinyl's loss. World Travels Fast is the best album yet from the Milwaukee indie-rock septet, a rich, widescreen album that finds the group energizing their opulent folk songs with waves of huge, crashing guitars. Tonight the group coronates the album with a CD release show featuring Milwaukee rock 'n' rollers Invade Rome and indie-dance enthusiasts Fable and the World Flat.